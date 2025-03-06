© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 3/6/25: Stable housing, healthy trees, skywalks

Published March 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Project Return is helping people leaving incarceration get into stable housing. Then, we join a City of Milwaukee crew working to keep our trees healthy while adapting to climate change. Plus, Bubbler Talk will take a stroll through downtown Milwaukee’s skywalk system.

Guests:

