Thursday 3/6/25: Stable housing, healthy trees, skywalks
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how Project Return is helping people leaving incarceration get into stable housing. Then, we join a City of Milwaukee crew working to keep our trees healthy while adapting to climate change. Plus, Bubbler Talk will take a stroll through downtown Milwaukee’s skywalk system.
Guests:
- Sarah Williams, housing director for Project Return
- Wendel Hruska, executive director of Project Return
- Randy Krause, urban forestry manager for the City of Milwaukee
- Michail Takach, historian and chair of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project