Lake Effect

Monday 3/10/25: Climate Accountability Act, civic education, daylight saving

Published March 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a lawmaker behind the Climate Accountability Act which proposes cutting greenhouse gases in half in Wisconsin. Then, we look at a new book for young readers all about how government works in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn why we observe daylight saving time and tell you about the longstanding controversy over the practice.

Guests:

Lake Effect