Monday 3/10/25: Climate Accountability Act, civic education, daylight saving
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a lawmaker behind the Climate Accountability Act which proposes cutting greenhouse gases in half in Wisconsin. Then, we look at a new book for young readers all about how government works in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn why we observe daylight saving time and tell you about the longstanding controversy over the practice.
Guests:
- Supreme Moore Omokunde, State Representative of the 17th Assembly District
- Robert Craig, executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Abby Pfisterer, director of PK-12 education at the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Jonathan Kasparek, professor of history at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha
- Amanda Seligman, professor of history and urban studies at UW-Milwaukee