Monday 3/17/25: 3rd district Alderperson candidate interviews, Irish immigrant history

Published March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, two candidates are running for an open seat on Milwaukee’s Common Council, we hear about their priorities if elected. Then, we talk to Milwaukee’s city clerk about how the common council works with residents. Plus, we learn about the history of Irish immigrants in Milwaukee, who settled early on in the Third Ward.

