Monday 3/17/25: 3rd district Alderperson candidate interviews, Irish immigrant history
Today on Lake Effect, two candidates are running for an open seat on Milwaukee’s Common Council, we hear about their priorities if elected. Then, we talk to Milwaukee’s city clerk about how the common council works with residents. Plus, we learn about the history of Irish immigrants in Milwaukee, who settled early on in the Third Ward.
Guests:
- Daniel Bauman, candidate for Milwaukee 3rd district alderperson
- Alex Brower, candidate for Milwaukee 3rd district alderperson
- Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee city clerk
- Carl Baehr, author of "From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee"
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Melissa Pierick, director of marketing and community relations at the Ice Age Trail Alliance