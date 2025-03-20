© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 3/20/25: CCAP uses and harms, money and courts, sports gambling

Published March 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how CCAP can be used as a useful and harmful tool for people in Wisconsin. Then, we hear from a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice about the influence money has on the court. Plus, we look at how sports betting has changed in Wisconsin and its impact.

Guests:

