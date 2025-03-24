© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 3/24/25: Wisconsin Supreme Court nationalized, NFL Draft, animation journey

Published March 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, in Capitol Notes, we look at the national interests influencing the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Then, we learn what’s happening at the NFL Draft in Green Bay next month. Plus, a local animator shares how he came to work at places like Pixar and Dreamworks.

Guests:

Lake Effect