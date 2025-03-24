Monday 3/24/25: Wisconsin Supreme Court nationalized, NFL Draft, animation journey
Today on Lake Effect, in Capitol Notes, we look at the national interests influencing the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Then, we learn what’s happening at the NFL Draft in Green Bay next month. Plus, a local animator shares how he came to work at places like Pixar and Dreamworks.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
- Carmella D’Acquisto, freelance reporter with Milwaukee Magazine
- Nick Meisner, vice president of digital marketing and communications with Discover Green Bay
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer with Travel Wisconsin
- Aaron Notestine, Milwaukee-based animator