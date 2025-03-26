© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 3/26/25: Statewide voter ID referendum, Chirp Chat, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published March 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we go over the statewide referendum question you’ll see on your ballot this election. Then, we bring you a new episode of Chirp Chat, where we explore different kinds of nests that birds make in Wisconsin. Plus, we hear some new local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

Lake Effect