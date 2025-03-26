Wednesday 3/26/25: Statewide voter ID referendum, Chirp Chat, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we go over the statewide referendum question you’ll see on your ballot this election. Then, we bring you a new episode of Chirp Chat, where we explore different kinds of nests that birds make in Wisconsin. Plus, we hear some new local music in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Paul Nolette, director of Marquette University’s Les Aspin Center for Government
- Holly Walz, park naturalist with the Wehr Nature Center
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record