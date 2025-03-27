© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 3/27/25: Big money in elections, Wisconsin abortion providers, Black Feminist Symposium

Published March 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about who is funding the candidates in the state supreme court race, which has again broken spending records. Then, in this month’s Group Chat we hear a conversation between two abortion providers in Wisconsin. Plus, we tell you about the recent Black Feminist Symposium event at UW-Milwaukee.

Guests:

Lake Effect