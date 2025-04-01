Tuesday 4/1/25: Meet the Johnsons from Wisconsin
Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate April Fools Day with a secret theme and no misinformation. We learn about research into who doesn’t have the required photo ID needed to vote in Wisconsin elections. Then, we look at how proposed cuts to education funding are already impacting Wisconsin schools. Plus, we tell you about Wisconsin’s 4-H program and how it’s not all about agricultural learning.
Guests:
- John Johnson, researcher at the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- John Johnson, senior policy advisor at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
- Jan Janssen, Marshfield native and actor featured in "The Rookie"
- Jay Johnson, expressive arts specialist for 4-H Wisconsin
- Joan Johnson, director of the Milwaukee Public Library