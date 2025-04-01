© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 4/1/25: Meet the Johnsons from Wisconsin

Published April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we celebrate April Fools Day with a secret theme and no misinformation. We learn about research into who doesn’t have the required photo ID needed to vote in Wisconsin elections. Then, we look at how proposed cuts to education funding are already impacting Wisconsin schools. Plus, we tell you about Wisconsin’s 4-H program and how it’s not all about agricultural learning.

Guests:

