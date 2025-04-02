Wednesday 4/2/25: Election results, civics 101, spring cleaning
Today on Lake Effect, we share the results from yesterday’s election. We learn what some of the newly elected officials’ jobs will look like including the new state superintendent and district three alderman. Plus, we get some tips from an expert on how to organize your home during spring cleaning.
Guests:
- Maayan Silver, WUWM reporter
- Dan Rossmiller, executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards
- Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee city clerk
- Tamara Starr, professional organizer and owner of Sweet Simplicity