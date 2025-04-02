© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/2/25: Election results, civics 101, spring cleaning

Published April 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we share the results from yesterday’s election. We learn what some of the newly elected officials’ jobs will look like including the new state superintendent and district three alderman. Plus, we get some tips from an expert on how to organize your home during spring cleaning.

Guests:

