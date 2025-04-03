© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 4/3/25: New MPS superintendent speaks, wine game show, MPM rooster origins

Published April 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, the new superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools shares what she hopes to accomplish. Then, we explore the history of school choice and how the line between public and private education has blurred over time. Plus, the latest Bubbler Talk looks into the meaning behind the rooster mascot at the Milwaukee Public Market.

Guests:

