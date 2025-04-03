Thursday 4/3/25: New MPS superintendent speaks, wine game show, MPM rooster origins
Today on Lake Effect, the new superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools shares what she hopes to accomplish. Then, we explore the history of school choice and how the line between public and private education has blurred over time. Plus, the latest Bubbler Talk looks into the meaning behind the rooster mascot at the Milwaukee Public Market.
Guests:
- Dr. Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
- Cara Fitzpatrick, author of “The Death of Public School”
- Tim Cole, co-founder of the Milwaukee Wine Academy
- Jeffrey Coleman, co-founder of the Milwaukee Wine Academy