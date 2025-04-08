© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 4/8/25: A building built of fossils, tropical stargazing, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published April 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a Milwaukee building that has columns made up of ancient sea fossils. Then, our astronomy contributor will share what areas of the tropics make it such a great place for stargazing – and a change in perspective. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Guests:

  • Raymond Wiggers, geologist and author of "Milwaukee in Stone and Clay"
  • Bruce Ratkowski, metal detectorist in the Milwaukee area known as "The Bruce"
  • Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
  • Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
