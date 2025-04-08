Tuesday 4/8/25: A building built of fossils, tropical stargazing, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a Milwaukee building that has columns made up of ancient sea fossils. Then, our astronomy contributor will share what areas of the tropics make it such a great place for stargazing – and a change in perspective. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Raymond Wiggers, geologist and author of "Milwaukee in Stone and Clay"
- Bruce Ratkowski, metal detectorist in the Milwaukee area known as "The Bruce"
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record