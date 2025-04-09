© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/9/25: Sickle Cell Disease, medical research diversity, Dear Black Girl: I See You

Published April 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today, we learn about Sickle Cell Disease and why it largely impacts African Americans. Then, we hear from researchers who are trying to tackle the lack of diversity in clinical research. Plus, a children’s book author joins us to share about her new book, “Dear Black Girl: I See You.”

Guests:

