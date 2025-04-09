Wednesday 4/9/25: Sickle Cell Disease, medical research diversity, Dear Black Girl: I See You
Today, we learn about Sickle Cell Disease and why it largely impacts African Americans. Then, we hear from researchers who are trying to tackle the lack of diversity in clinical research. Plus, a children’s book author joins us to share about her new book, “Dear Black Girl: I See You.”
Guests:
- Dr. Prithu Sundd, senior investigator at the Versiti Blood Research Institute and professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick, research scientist
- Osondi Ozoani-Lohrer, senior research associate at Advocate Aurora Research Institute
- Ebony Haynes, author of "Dear Black Girl: I See You"
- Julia Colby, zoology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum