© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 4/10/25: State funding for the arts, White House history, fish from water to table

Published April 10, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with arts advocates about the work they’re doing to increase state funding for the arts. Then, we speak with the Chief Education Officer for the White House Historical Association. Plus, we learn about an exhibit at the Maritime Museum that helps people learn where the fish they eat comes from.

Guests:

Lake Effect