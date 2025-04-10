Thursday 4/10/25: State funding for the arts, White House history, fish from water to table
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with arts advocates about the work they’re doing to increase state funding for the arts. Then, we speak with the Chief Education Officer for the White House Historical Association. Plus, we learn about an exhibit at the Maritime Museum that helps people learn where the fish they eat comes from.
Guests:
- Randy Cohen, vice president of research at Americans for the Arts
- Christine Hojnacki, executive director of Imagine MKE
- Dr. Matthew Costello, chief education officer for the White House Historical Association
- Tom Kutchera, photographer
- Jim Legault, photographer