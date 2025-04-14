Monday 4/14/25: Lessons for MPS, murals and logos, Midwest Sad
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what lessons Milwaukee Public Schools can learn from other urban school districts. Then, we meet the sign painter behind local business’ signs like Ruby’s Bagels. We learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Enderis Park neighborhood and how it grew around the playfield at its center. Plus, a local bakery owner explains how nostalgia influences her business’s menu.
Guests:
- Jason Stein, executive director of the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Michael Cerda, sign painter, grammy-award winning music producer and owner of Cerda Design Company
- Bobby Tanzilo, senior editor and writer for OnMilwaukee
- Sam Sandrin, owner of the bakery Midwest Sad