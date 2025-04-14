© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 4/14/25: Lessons for MPS, murals and logos, Midwest Sad

Published April 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore what lessons Milwaukee Public Schools can learn from other urban school districts. Then, we meet the sign painter behind local business’ signs like Ruby’s Bagels. We learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Enderis Park neighborhood and how it grew around the playfield at its center. Plus, a local bakery owner explains how nostalgia influences her business’s menu.

Guests:

Lake Effect