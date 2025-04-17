Thursday 4/17/25: Milwaukee foster care, refugee resettlement, food waste reduction
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the need for foster care in Milwaukee and why keeping kids in their communities is so important. We hear the story of two brothers from Afghanistan now living in Milwaukee, and how the legal battle over refugee resettlement could affect people like them. Plus we learn about a storefront that aims to reduce food waste and help farmers make the most of their produce year-round.
Guests:
- Teresa Cocker, chief community programs officer at Norris
- Bahader Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
- Qadir Hotak, resident of Milwaukee and resettled refugee
- Alena Joling, owner of Farmers Market TO GO
- Michail Takach, historian and co-author of “A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour"
- BJ Daniels, historian and co-author of “A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour"