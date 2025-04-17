© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 4/17/25: Milwaukee foster care, refugee resettlement, food waste reduction

Published April 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the need for foster care in Milwaukee and why keeping kids in their communities is so important. We hear the story of two brothers from Afghanistan now living in Milwaukee, and how the legal battle over refugee resettlement could affect people like them. Plus we learn about a storefront that aims to reduce food waste and help farmers make the most of their produce year-round.

Guests:

Lake Effect