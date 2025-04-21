Monday 4/21/24: City contracts, Capitol Notes, 'Wisconsin Idols', 'Fiddler On The Roof' Jazz Album

Today on Lake Effect, we explain how different city departments work with local businesses to provide services to Milwaukee residents. Then in Capitol Notes, we examine one of the first major decisions by the state supreme court since the election that allows Governor Tony Evers to keep his veto power. We speak with the author Wisconsin Idols, a new book all about people with a Wisconsin connection who’ve changed the world. Plus, we meet two local musicians who released a jazz album that's a twist on Fiddler On The Roof.

Guests:

