Monday 5/5/25: Latino immigration reality and perception, undocumented rights, 'unseen'
Today on Lake Effect, we explore Wisconsin’s immigrant history, and our perception of Latino communities. Then, we hear a conversation with young Latina women who are working towards an inclusive future and fighting for the rights of undocumented people. Plus, we speak with the director of the film “unseen” on the life of a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Guests:
- Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of history at Marquette University
- Fernanda Jimenez, founder of Comité Sin Fronteras
- Deisy España, organizer with Comité Sin Fronteras and Voces de la Frontera
- Dr. Piero Antuono, a neurology professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Set Hernandez, director and producer of the documentary “unseen"