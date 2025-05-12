Monday 5/12/25: Immigration in Milwaukee, incarceration of youth, coffee and tariffs
Today on Lake Effect, we take a deep dive into how waves of immigration have created our multicultural city. Then, we tell you about a new dashboard tool that shows the demographics of the young people incarcerated in Milwaukee County. Plus, we learn about the green initiatives at Stone Creek coffee – and how they’re navigating that work with tariffs.
Guests:
- Rachel Buff, professor of history at UW-Milwaukee who specializes in immigration
- Dr. Monique Liston, chief strategist and joyful militant at Ubuntu Research and Evaluation
- Ryan Clancy, State Representative for Assembly District 19
- Drew Pond, director of development at Stone Creek Coffee
- Adam Passo, certified arborist and district manager for Davey Tree Expert Company