Tuesday 5/13/25: Ending atmospheric science, history of sanctuary, Tavern Tuesday

Published May 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the end of UWM's Atmospheric Science program and the uncertain future its students face. Then, our Making Wisconsin series dives into the history of sanctuary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and our country. Plus in our Tavern Tuesdays series, we learn how Wisconsin reacted to prohibition.

Guests:

