Tuesday 5/13/25: Ending atmospheric science, history of sanctuary, Tavern Tuesday
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the end of UWM's Atmospheric Science program and the uncertain future its students face. Then, our Making Wisconsin series dives into the history of sanctuary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and our country. Plus in our Tavern Tuesdays series, we learn how Wisconsin reacted to prohibition.
Guests:
- Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of the books "Strangers No Longer" and "Mexicans in Wisconsin"
- Jim Draeger, former state historic preservation officer at the Wisconsin Historical Society
- Students and faculty of UW-Milwaukee's outgoing atmospheric science program