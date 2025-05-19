5/19/25: Anodyne unionization, Capitol Notes, stamp club
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Anodyne workers who are trying to unionize after the local coffee company was sold. In Capitol Notes, we look at what’s happening with immigration policy in Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about the Milwaukee Philatelic Society, one of the oldest stamp clubs in the country.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Rob Henak, historian of the Milwaukee Philatelic Society
- Blayne Kirsch, president of the Milwaukee Philatelic Society