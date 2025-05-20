Tuesday 5/20/25: singing & heart health, Tavern Tuesdays, tick checks, 'Pure Innocent Fun'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new study that examines the connection between singing and heart health. We learn about a recreated tavern at Old World Wisconsin in our Tavern Tuesdays series. We learn how to do a proper tick check. Plus, share some millennial nostalgia with author Ira Madison III, whose book of essays explores key cultural moments that impacted his life.
Guests:
- Dr. Jacquelyn Kulinski, general cardiologist & associate professor of medicine and cardiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Rob Novak, brewing experience coordinator and beer and brewing historian at Old World Wisconsin
- Ira Madison III , author of “Pure Innocent Fun"