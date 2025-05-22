Thursday 5/22/25: mental health care history, What Milwaukee Is Made Of, HAM radio community, 'Big Lake Troubles'
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of mental health care in Milwaukee and how it has changed over decades. We learn what the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Milwaukee is made of. We explore Milwaukee's HAM radio community. Plus, speak to the author of an ecothriller, "Big Lake Troubles."
Guests:
- Jonathan Piel, unofficial historian of the Behavioral Health Division in Milwaukee
- Raymond Wiggers, author of "Milwaukee in Stone and Clay"
- Tea Krulos, local journalist
- Jeffrey Boldt, author of “Big Lake Troubles”