Wednesday 5/28/25: Federal funding and job seeking, Books and Beyond, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how proposed federal funding changes could affect job seekers in Milwaukee County. Then, our latest Books and Beyond explores the resources available at the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library. Plus, we learn about a new art exhibit that explores what people can learn from birds in a new episode of Chirp Chat.
Guests:
- Julie Cayo, interim CEO of Employ Milwaukee
- Beth Voecks, WTBBL library services manager at Wisconsin Talking Books and Braille Library
- Katie Saldutte, outreach librarian at Wisconsin Talking Books and Braille Library
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
- Hattie Grimm, artist in residence at the Charles Allis Art Museum