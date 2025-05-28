© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 5/28/25: Federal funding and job seeking, Books and Beyond, Chirp Chat

Published May 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how proposed federal funding changes could affect job seekers in Milwaukee County. Then, our latest Books and Beyond explores the resources available at the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library. Plus, we learn about a new art exhibit that explores what people can learn from birds in a new episode of Chirp Chat.

Guests:

Lake Effect