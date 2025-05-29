Thursday 5/29/25: youth justice in Milwaukee County, powwow etiquette, live improv
Today on Lake Effect, a new report finds a shift in how Milwaukee County handles youth justice. Then, we visit a class about etiquette at Native American powwows. We revisit the history of Cardinal Stritch University, which shut its doors two years ago. We close with comedian Matt Walsh talking about the challenges of doing live improv.
Guests:
- Ashley Fisher, senior research associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Sara Woelfel, former university historian at Cardinal Stritch University
- Matt Walsh, actor, comedian, and co-founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade