Thursday 5/29/25: youth justice in Milwaukee County, powwow etiquette, live improv

Published May 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a new report finds a shift in how Milwaukee County handles youth justice. Then, we visit a class about etiquette at Native American powwows. We revisit the history of Cardinal Stritch University, which shut its doors two years ago. We close with comedian Matt Walsh talking about the challenges of doing live improv.

