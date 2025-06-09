© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 6/9/25: Pardoning fake electors, My Two Elaines, eco-friendly surfboards

Published June 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

President Trump is reportedly going to pardon people who participated in the 2020 fake electors scheme, including those in Wisconsin. A former Wisconsin governor shares his journey caring for his wife as she developed Alzheimer’s. Plus, we meet a Milwaukeean who created a surfboard made of entirely eco-friendly materials.

Guests:

Lake Effect