Monday 6/9/25: Pardoning fake electors, My Two Elaines, eco-friendly surfboards
President Trump is reportedly going to pardon people who participated in the 2020 fake electors scheme, including those in Wisconsin. A former Wisconsin governor shares his journey caring for his wife as she developed Alzheimer’s. Plus, we meet a Milwaukeean who created a surfboard made of entirely eco-friendly materials.
Guests:
- Dan Friedman, senior reporter at Mother Jones
- Martin Schreiber, former governor of Wisconsin and the author of "My Two Elaines"
- Ken Cole, founder of Greenhouse Surfboards
- Jim Nelson, author of Secret Milwaukee