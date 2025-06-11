Wednesday 6/11/25: Reproductive healthcare restrictions, climate change haven, Sixteenth Street layoffs
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal budget could impact people on Medicaid seeking reproductive healthcare. Then, we look at how Milwaukee is preparing to take in and support people coming to the Midwest due to climate change. Plus, we learn about cuts at the Sixteenth Street Health Centers on Milwaukee’s south side.
Guests:
- Michelle Velasquez, chief strategy officer of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
- Fred Schnook, executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities
- Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Mayor
- Esperanza Gutierrez, southside resident active with the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
- Iris Gonzalez, former member of the environmental health team at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
- Vicki Elkin, executive director of Fund for Lake Michigan