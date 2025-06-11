© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wednesday 6/11/25: Reproductive healthcare restrictions, climate change haven, Sixteenth Street layoffs

Published June 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal budget could impact people on Medicaid seeking reproductive healthcare. Then, we look at how Milwaukee is preparing to take in and support people coming to the Midwest due to climate change. Plus, we learn about cuts at the Sixteenth Street Health Centers on Milwaukee’s south side.

Guests:

