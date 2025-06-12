© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 6/12/25: Abortion and Wisconsin Supreme Court, energy efficient homes, reading mascots

Published June 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore the two abortion cases currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Then, we learn about programs that help people living in Milwaukee make their homes more energy efficient. Plus, our latest Books and Beyond explores the past mascots of Milwaukee Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Guests:

  • Bryna Godar, staff attorney at the State Democracy Research Initiative at UW-Madison Law School
  • Erick Shambarger, director of environmental sustainability for the City of Milwaukee
  • Sarah Finn, special collections librarian at Milwaukee Public Library
