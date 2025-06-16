© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 6/16/25: Trauma healing, GOP state budget, Wisconsin Pride

Published June 16, 2025 at 12:08 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a UWM conference will explore how to heal from trauma. We’ll talk to one of the speakers. On Capitol Notes, Republicans are crafting their vision for Wisconsin’s state budget. But it needs approval from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Finally, this Pride Month, we’ll learn about the documentary, “Wisconsin Pride,” which dives into our state’s LGBTQ history.

Guests:

  • JR Ross, editor at Wispolitics
  • Marin Denning, adjunct lecturer at UW-Milwaukee
  • Andy Soth, senior producer with PBS Wisconsin
