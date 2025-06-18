Wednesday 6/18/25: Anodyne union vote challenged, Indian Boarding School survivors, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we examine what's next for Anodyne workers after they voted to unionize but its parent company challenged the vote. Then, we learn about an oral history project coming to Milwaukee to gather the stories of survivors who attended Indian Boarding Schools. Plus, we hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup – including a new single from Trapper Schoepp.
Guests:
- Charlie Brissette, oral history program manager for the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record