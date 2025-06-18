© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 6/18/25: Anodyne union vote challenged, Indian Boarding School survivors, Milwaukee Music Roundup

Published June 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we examine what's next for Anodyne workers after they voted to unionize but its parent company challenged the vote. Then, we learn about an oral history project coming to Milwaukee to gather the stories of survivors who attended Indian Boarding Schools. Plus, we hear some new songs from local musicians in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup – including a new single from Trapper Schoepp.

Guests:

Lake Effect