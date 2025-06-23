© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 6/23/25: Director of Office of African American Affairs, Clean Boats, Clean Waters origins, Milwaukee Rec summer programs

Published June 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the new director of Milwaukee’s Office of African American Affairs. We tell you how a middle school science project turned into a successful boat inspection program for aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin. We tell you about some things you can do to keep kids entertained this summer in Milwaukee. Plus, share some summer weather safety tips.

Guests:

  • Melissa Buford, director of Milwaukee’s Office of African American Affairs
  • Maree Stewart, founder of Clean Boats, Clean Waters program
  • Bonnie Willison, video & podcast producer for Wisconsin Sea Grant
  • Kali Norton & Leighton Cooper, Milwaukee Rec
  • Venice Brown, My Future Leaders daycare
  • Katie Rousonelos, Wisconsin Emergency Management’s public information officer

Lake Effect