Monday 6/23/25: Director of Office of African American Affairs, Clean Boats, Clean Waters origins, Milwaukee Rec summer programs
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the new director of Milwaukee’s Office of African American Affairs. We tell you how a middle school science project turned into a successful boat inspection program for aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin. We tell you about some things you can do to keep kids entertained this summer in Milwaukee. Plus, share some summer weather safety tips.
Guests:
- Melissa Buford, director of Milwaukee’s Office of African American Affairs
- Maree Stewart, founder of Clean Boats, Clean Waters program
- Bonnie Willison, video & podcast producer for Wisconsin Sea Grant
- Kali Norton & Leighton Cooper, Milwaukee Rec
- Venice Brown, My Future Leaders daycare
- Katie Rousonelos, Wisconsin Emergency Management’s public information officer