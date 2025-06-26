Thursday 6/26/25: Humboldt Park history, Bay View Massacre victims, 'Marcella' documentary, Altoid tin art
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of Milwaukee’s Humboldt Park. In a new Bubbler Talk we learn about the victims of the Bay View massacre and where they’re buried in Milwaukee. We speak with the director of the film, "Marcella" about Italian cookbook writer, Marcella Hazan. Plus, talk with an artist who created scenes of Milwaukee in Altoid tins.
Guests:
- Ron Winkler, Bay View Historian and author
- Peter Miller, director & producer of “Marcella”
- Nate Rose, artist