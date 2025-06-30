Monday 6/30/25: 'Choosing Love', Capitol Notes, Milwaukee Rec Director, pull tabs
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the authors of “Choosing Love,” a book that explores how people can identify as both conservative Christians and LGBTQ+. We share the latest on the state budget in Capitol Notes. We meet the director of Milwaukee Recreation. Plus, learn why you find pull tabs in so many Wisconsin bars.
Guests:
- Dawne Moon & Theresa Tobin, authors of "Choosing Love: What LGBTQ+ Christians Can Teach us all about Relationships, Inclusion and Justice"
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Brian Litzsey, Milwaukee Recreation’s director
- Tea Krulos, freelance writer based in Milwaukee