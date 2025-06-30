© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 6/30/25: 'Choosing Love', Capitol Notes, Milwaukee Rec Director, pull tabs

Published June 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the authors of “Choosing Love,” a book that explores how people can identify as both conservative Christians and LGBTQ+. We share the latest on the state budget in Capitol Notes. We meet the director of Milwaukee Recreation. Plus, learn why you find pull tabs in so many Wisconsin bars.

Guests:

  • Dawne Moon & Theresa Tobin, authors of "Choosing Love: What LGBTQ+ Christians Can Teach us all about Relationships, Inclusion and Justice"
  • JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
  • Brian Litzsey, Milwaukee Recreation’s director
  • Tea Krulos, freelance writer based in Milwaukee
