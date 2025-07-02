Wednesday 7/2/25: ICE identification training, singing and heart health, Summer of Soul
Today on Lake Effect, we visit a training that helps people identify and interact with ICE agents. We tell you about a new study that examines the connection between singing and heart health. Plus, we get a preview of the music you can expect to hear at the Summer of Soul event series.
Guests:
- Raul Rios, organizer with Comitè sin Fronteras
- Geraud Blanks, co-owner and managing director at Culture by Design
- Dr. Jacquelyn Kulinski, general cardiologist and an associate professor of medicine and cardiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin
- Danielle St. Louis, author of "A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin State Parks"