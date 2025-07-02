© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 7/2/25: ICE identification training, singing and heart health, Summer of Soul

Published July 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we visit a training that helps people identify and interact with ICE agents. We tell you about a new study that examines the connection between singing and heart health. Plus, we get a preview of the music you can expect to hear at the Summer of Soul event series.

Guests:

