Thursday 7/3/25: Choosing Love, Group Chat, Lake to Plate
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the authors of “Choosing Love” to explore how people can identify as both conservative Christians and LGBTQ plus. Then, two recent Milwaukee grads heading off to college share their fears about leaving their undocumented parents behind. Plus, learn about an exhibit at the Maritime Museum that helps people learn where the fish they eat comes from.
Guests:
- Dawne Moon, director of Interdisciplinary Gender and Sexualities Studies at Marquette University
- Theresa Tobin, associate professor of philosophy at Marquette University
- Tom Kutchera and Jim Legault, photographers behind the exhibit "From Lake to Plate: Local Fishing Families & Foodways"