Monday 7/7/25: A look at ways people are working to protect the environment

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how flood risk has changed over time in Milwaukee and what can be done about it. We learn about the Farmers Market To Go store in Brookfield and how's it's helping farmers and people in need of fresh produce. We visit the Crave Brothers farm and learn how they repurpose manure produced by their cows. Plus, tell you about the food and beauty that’s created by Milwaukee’s Cherry Street Garden.

Guests:

