Tuesday 7/8/25: Kidney donation, Milwaukee Ham radio, zoo death investigations
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two people who have gone through the process of donating a kidney. Then, we meet up with some Ham radio enthusiasts and learn just how far their signal can go. Plus, we learn how veterinary pathologists investigate zoo animal deaths.
Guests:
- Leigh Anne Mixon, vice president of the Transplant Service Line at Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin
- Mike Crowley, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin
- Scott Rinzel, market development manager for Flight for Life
- Dick Strassburger, president of the Milwaukee Radio Amateurs Club
- David Gasper, veterinary anatomic pathologist at the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine