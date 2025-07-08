© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 7/8/25: Kidney donation, Milwaukee Ham radio, zoo death investigations

Published July 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from two people who have gone through the process of donating a kidney. Then, we meet up with some Ham radio enthusiasts and learn just how far their signal can go. Plus, we learn how veterinary pathologists investigate zoo animal deaths.

Guests:

