Wednesday 7/9/25: Democratic Socialism in 2025, Ko-Thi Dance recovery, Cinematic Sisterhood
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what it means to be a Democratic Socialist. Then, we learn about Ko-Thi Dance Company’s efforts to raise money after losing federal funding. Plus, we tell you about a new series called Cinematic Sisterhood that aims to expand the visibility and influence of women in film.
Guests:
- Ryan Clancy, State Representative for the 19th Assembly District
- Asha Sawyers, managing director for Ko-Thi Dance Company
- Lisa Attonito, executive director of The Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee
- Susan Kerns, executive director of Milwaukee Film
- Tea Krulos, local writer