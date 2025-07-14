© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 7/14/25: Wisconsin's new state budget, Brady Street history, Judy Garland

Published July 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, on Capitol Notes, we discuss Wisconsin's latest state budget, which Gov. Tony Evers signed earlier this month. We talk to the author of a book about must-see attractions and experiences in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the making of the 1950 film “Summer Stock” - Judy Garland’s last movie musical with MGM.

Guests:

Lake Effect