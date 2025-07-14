Monday 7/14/25: Wisconsin's new state budget, Brady Street history, Judy Garland
Today on Lake Effect, on Capitol Notes, we discuss Wisconsin's latest state budget, which Gov. Tony Evers signed earlier this month. We talk to the author of a book about must-see attractions and experiences in Wisconsin. Plus, learn about the making of the 1950 film “Summer Stock” - Judy Garland’s last movie musical with MGM.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Sean Kafer, program director of docUWM and director of "Brady Street: Portrait of a Neighborhood"
- Dannelle Gay, author of "100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die"
- David Fantle, co-author of "C’mon, Get Happy: The Making of 'Summer Stock'"