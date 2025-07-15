Tuesday 7/15/25: RNC economic impact, Cycle, Summer of Soul, Jewel's Catch One

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what economic impact last summer’s Republican National Convention had in the city. We tell you about the documentary Cycle, which examines the death of a Racine teenager at the hands of a police sergeant. We get a preview of the Summer of Soul Music series. Plus, we remember Jewel Thais-Williams, an LGBTQ+ trailblazer whose legacy includes opening what is now the oldest Black-owned disco in America.

Guests:

