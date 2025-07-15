Tuesday 7/15/25: RNC economic impact, Cycle, Summer of Soul, Jewel's Catch One
Today on Lake Effect, we look at what economic impact last summer’s Republican National Convention had in the city. We tell you about the documentary Cycle, which examines the death of a Racine teenager at the hands of a police sergeant. We get a preview of the Summer of Soul Music series. Plus, we remember Jewel Thais-Williams, an LGBTQ+ trailblazer whose legacy includes opening what is now the oldest Black-owned disco in America.
Guests:
- Laura Diane Kezman, co-director of "Cycle"
- William Howell, co-director of "Cycle"
- Geraud Blanks, co-owner and managing director at Culture by Design
- C Fitz, director of “Jewel’s Catch One”
- Thea Austin, performer
- Jewel Thais-Williams, founder of Catch One