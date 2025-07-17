Thursday 7/17/25: MCTS budget deficit, monarch butterfly decline, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the budget deficit MCTS is facing and what’s to come for the bus system. Then, learn about the decline of monarch butterflies and what can be done about it. Plus a new Bubbler Talk explores the origins of one of Milwaukee’s most notable murals.
Guests:
- Graham Kilmer, reporter for Urban Milwaukee
- Karen Oberhauser, co-founder and co-director of the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project
- Bruce Ratkowski, metal detectorist in the Milwaukee area known as "The Bruce"