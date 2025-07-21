Monday 7/21/25: Northwoods lumberjack history, Experimental Aircraft Association, Dungeons and Dragons roots
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the long history of lumberjacking in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Then, we learn about the EAA – that's the Experimental Aircraft Association. Plus, learn about the origins of Dungeons & Dragons, rooted right here in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Willa Hammitt Brown, historian and the author of "Gentlemen in the Woods"
- Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the Experimental Aircraft Association
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record
- Ben Riggs, Dungeons & Dragons historian and the author of "Slaying the Dragon"