© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 7/21/25: Northwoods lumberjack history, Experimental Aircraft Association, Dungeons and Dragons roots

Published July 21, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the long history of lumberjacking in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Then, we learn about the EAA – that's the Experimental Aircraft Association. Plus, learn about the origins of Dungeons & Dragons, rooted right here in Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect