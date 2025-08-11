Monday 8/11/25: Apprenticeships and labor shortages, Perseid meteor shower, National Hip Hop Day
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how apprenticeship programs are helping fill the gap during a labor shortage. Then, our astronomy contributor shares tips on how best to observe the Perseid meteor shower which is reaching its peak visibility. Plus, on National Hip Hop Day we share the origins of the genre and listen to some hip hop music.
Guests:
- Joe Peterangelo, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Jean Creighton, director of UW-Milwaukee's Manfred Olson Planetarium
- Ashley Abramson, local writer for Milwaukee Magazine
- Kiran Vedula, musician, producer and educator