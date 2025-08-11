© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Monday 8/11/25: Apprenticeships and labor shortages, Perseid meteor shower, National Hip Hop Day

Published August 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how apprenticeship programs are helping fill the gap during a labor shortage. Then, our astronomy contributor shares tips on how best to observe the Perseid meteor shower which is reaching its peak visibility. Plus, on National Hip Hop Day we share the origins of the genre and listen to some hip hop music.

Guests:

Lake Effect