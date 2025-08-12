Tuesday 8/12/25: Flooding, measles in Wisconsin, community center upgrades
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the historic flooding from over the weekend and ways to prevent more flooding in the future. Then, we learn about the risk of measles spreading in Wisconsin now that cases have been confirmed here. Plus, we learn about upgrades coming to some of Milwaukee County’s community centers.
Guests:
- Katie Rousonelos, public information officer for Wisconsin Emergency Management
- Cami Armendariz, co-author of "Rising Water, Rising Costs"
- Joe McCormick, co-author of "Rising Water, Rising Costs"
- Evelyn Grimm, co-author of "Rising Water, Rising Costs"
- Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District
- Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County
- David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
- Dannette Justus, founder of JustUs and Books