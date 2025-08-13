Wednesday 8/13/25: Historic flooding aftermath - basements, sewerage, neighborhood action
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the historic flooding from this past weekend and hear how weather officials are reacting. We talk to one resident who is dealing with the aftermath of a flooded basement. Plus, talk with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District about the pressure this storm put on our water systems.
Guests:
- Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at Milwaukee’s National Weather Service
- Jessica Young, Wauwatosa resident
- Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District