Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/13/25: Historic flooding aftermath - basements, sewerage, neighborhood action

Published August 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the historic flooding from this past weekend and hear how weather officials are reacting. We talk to one resident who is dealing with the aftermath of a flooded basement. Plus, talk with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District about the pressure this storm put on our water systems.

Guests:

Lake Effect