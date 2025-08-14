8/14/25: Flood damage past and present, granny flats, we chat with Dwight
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on the increase of flood damage in our area and what it can tell us about last weekend’s historic floods. Then, we learn about the push to create more accessory dwelling units in Milwaukee – also known as “Granny Flats.” Plus, we chat with actor and comedian Rainn Wilson - “Dwight” from The Office – about the enduring appeal of the show.
Guests:
- Tyler Brynes, senior research associate at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Leon Todd, executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission
- Adam Rogan, journalist
- Rainn Wilson, podcaster, writer, and actor