Lake Effect

8/14/25: Flood damage past and present, granny flats, we chat with Dwight

Published August 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report on the increase of flood damage in our area and what it can tell us about last weekend’s historic floods. Then, we learn about the push to create more accessory dwelling units in Milwaukee – also known as “Granny Flats.” Plus, we chat with actor and comedian Rainn Wilson - “Dwight” from The Office – about the enduring appeal of the show.

Guests:

Lake Effect