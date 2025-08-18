© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 8/18/25: Help for flood damage, new census challenges, history of school choice

Published August 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

It wasn’t until after the devastating floods occurred in southeast Wisconsin that many people discovered they weren’t covered. Today on Lake Effect, we learn what help is available. Then, we look at the legal and practical challenges of conducting the new census that President Trump is calling for. Plus, we look at the history of school choice in Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect