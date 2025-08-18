Monday 8/18/25: Help for flood damage, new census challenges, history of school choice
It wasn’t until after the devastating floods occurred in southeast Wisconsin that many people discovered they weren’t covered. Today on Lake Effect, we learn what help is available. Then, we look at the legal and practical challenges of conducting the new census that President Trump is calling for. Plus, we look at the history of school choice in Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Sarah Smith, director of public affairs at the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance
- Philip Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University, and the author of "Counting Like a State"
- Cara Fitzpatrick, author of “The Death of Public School”
- Rick D’Amore, owner of "Name that Card," a sports card shop in Milwaukee