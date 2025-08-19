© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 8/19/25: How Wisconsin cooperates with ICE, facial recognition technology, hunting for beach glass

Published August 19, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the variety of ways different police agencies in the state work in cooperation with ICE. Then, we learn about facial recognition technology and how it might be used by local law enforcement. Plus, we take you on a hunt for beach glass on Milwaukee’s freshwater shores.

Guests:

  • Tim Muth, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin
  • Dr. Alan Rubel is the director of UW-Madison's Information School
  • Blythe Haney, beach glass hunter and jewelry artist from Racine
Lake Effect