Tuesday 8/19/25: How Wisconsin cooperates with ICE, facial recognition technology, hunting for beach glass
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the variety of ways different police agencies in the state work in cooperation with ICE. Then, we learn about facial recognition technology and how it might be used by local law enforcement. Plus, we take you on a hunt for beach glass on Milwaukee’s freshwater shores.
Guests:
- Tim Muth, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin
- Dr. Alan Rubel is the director of UW-Madison's Information School
- Blythe Haney, beach glass hunter and jewelry artist from Racine