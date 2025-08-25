Monday 8/25/25: Phones and youth mental health, Youth Pray Over Youth, track animals for the DNR
Today on Lake Effect, an expert shares advice for parents on how to keep kids with cell phones safe. We speak with the superintendent of Milwaukee County’s Community Reintegration Center about her approach to rehabilitation. We hear from Miss Juneteenth 2024, who recently organized a prayer event for young victims of violence. Plus, the DNR is looking for volunteers to help track the animals you see in your neighborhood.
Guests:
- Devorah Heitner, author of “Growing Up In Public”
- Chantell Jewell, superintendent of the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center
- Zoe Chambers, Milwaukee teen who recently organized a youth prayer event
- Paul Frater, data analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources