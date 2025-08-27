Wednesday 8/27/25: Science and Surplus, environmental work and youth, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, the owner of Milwaukee’s American Science & Surplus store talks about their efforts to stay afloat. Then, we hear from a young Milwaukeean embarking on environmental work. Plus, we learn what a Bird City is — and how your town can become one — in a new episode of Chirp Chat. We close with a peek into the world of animal law.
Guests:
- Pat Meyer, owner of American Science and Surplus
- Jariel Ramos, City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office intern
- Bryan Lenz, director of Bird City Network and glass collision program director for American Bird Conservancy
- Joe Goode, Milwaukee trial attorney