© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/27/25: Science and Surplus, environmental work and youth, Chirp Chat

Published August 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, the owner of Milwaukee’s American Science & Surplus store talks about their efforts to stay afloat. Then, we hear from a young Milwaukeean embarking on environmental work. Plus, we learn what a Bird City is — and how your town can become one — in a new episode of Chirp Chat. We close with a peek into the world of animal law.

Guests:

Lake Effect