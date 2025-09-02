Tuesday 9/2/25: MPS flood and lead paint cleanup, discussing school shootings, NIL and college sports
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the new MPS superintendent on how schools are recovering from flooding and lead paint cleanup as the new school year begins. Then, a specialist shares some advice for parents on how to talk to children about school shootings. Plus, we learn how paying college athletes has impacted college sports for players and spectators.
Guests:
- Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
- Dr. Jenny Walczak, clinical director of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin
- Colten Bartholomew, reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal
- Beth Nguyen, author of "Owner of a Lonely Heart"